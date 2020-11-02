Sen. David Perdue making final campaign stops in re-election bid

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Senator David Perdue is running to keep his seat in the U.S. Senate.
Senator Perdue made several stops around Georgia on Monday for some last minute campaigning, including at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.
“I am delighted to be in Savannah. We’re going around to eight or nine stops today; it’s our fly-around. We were in Effingham County the other day, what is this John your fourth or fifth stop? We have people who are supporting us all over the state and it’s really encouraging to see this energy here the day before the Election Day,” Sen. Perdue said.
Sen. Perdue is running against Democratic candidate John Ossoff.
