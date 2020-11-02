Staying safe at Chatham County polling sites

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The Georgia Department of Health is encouraging all voters to stay safe as they head to the polls on Tuesday.
They say that voters who have tested positive or who have been around someone who tested positive for the virus can leave their homes to visit their voting locations. But state health leaders are asking them to wear face coverings, stay at least six feet away from others, and wash their hands before and after voting.
If you haven’t voted yet, local health leaders say you can safely vote. The CDC recommends bringing your own supplies. That includes:
- Necessary documentation such as your identification check with your voting site
- A mask
- An extra mask
- Tissues
- Hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
- Water
- Black ink pen
- Bring prepared items with you e.g., registration forms, sample ballot
- For early morning voters, bring a jacket! It’s going to be cold outside on Tuesday morning. Our latest forecast is here.
“It’s not going to go through your skin, you can touch the machine," said Dr. Lawton Davis with the Coastal Health District. Dr. Davis references the idea that you can get COVID-19 by touching something a person with the infection has previously touched. The risk is touching that machine or something else that’s contaminated and then licking your finger or rubbing your eye. So as soon as you’re finished with that, you should use hand sanitizer.”
