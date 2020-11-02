Thousands of Chatham Co. absentee ballots not returned yet

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia is seeing a record number of absentee ballots this election.
In Chatham County, the Board of Elections says up to 65,000 ballots have gone out but not all have come back. If you are voting absentee and haven’t turned in your ballot yet, the Board of Elections says it is now too late to mail it in. But you have two options to make sure your voice is heard.
A member with the Chatham County board says almost 12,000 absentee ballots are unaccounted for. The office is urging these voters to drop off, not mail, their ballot at a designated drop-off location by 7 p.m. on election night, Nov. 3. Also, make sure you sign the absentee ballot.
Another option, if you don’t want to drop it off, vote in person Tuesday. The board of elections says just make sure to bring in the absentee ballot or you’ll have to sign an affidavit stating you aren’t voting twice.
For those who have returned a ballot, Antwan Lang suggests double-checking with your local elections office that it was accepted and there are no discrepancies.
“As a citizen, we have to take it upon ourselves to call and make sure, or you can use the GeorgiaBallotTrax.com and check your ballot, and it will allow you to see whether it got accepted or not accepted,” Chatham County Board of Elections member Antwan Lang said.
According to the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office, the number one reason why ballots get rejected is because it came in past the deadline.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.