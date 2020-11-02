Tybee Island lifeguard season ends with water rescues down from 2019 numbers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The Tybee Island Lifeguards are officially off duty. The staff finished out their season this weekend after extending it to November for the first time ever.
The lifeguards say this year was their busiest season on duty, but, despite the increase of foot traffic in the sand, the staff says it was extremely successful.
From Memorial Day to Labor Day, the city staff says the island’s traffic count was more than 940,000 ultimately leading the lifeguards to extend their season. Interim Fire Chief Matt Harrell says doing so was the right move.
“It was absolutely worth it," said Harrell. "If you look at our numbers this year versus last year, our water rescues were down, our water assists were down.”
Last year, Harrell says they had more than 60 water rescues. This year they had just over 30. Harrell says he credits a lot of this to having more lifeguards on duty. According to data collected by the staff, the average, this year, was 13 lifeguards per day, which is two more than in 2019 and 5 more than in 2018.
“We kind of changed the way we did our lifeguarding this year," Harrell says. "We got a little more strenuous with our flag warning system and our guards were really good this year about getting in the water real quick.”
Other statistics from their season includes more than 6,000 jellyfish stings and more than 140 water assists. Harrell says the biggest challenge this year was having a rushed start.
“We weren’t sure if we’d be able to have a season with all the restrictions," Harrell says. "We like to start pre-holiday weekends to give us time to work out any kinks and this year, literally, our first day Memorial Day weekend.”
This year the lifeguards changed their locations on the beach and got new stands, which Harrell says were a big benefit. During the offseason, the staff will discuss other small changes they can make for next year to be just as successful.
“More medical training, more water training. We’re going to change our entry test to make it a little bit harder.”
Harrell says he does expect about 80% of his staff to return next season. Harrell says the fire department will still be running calls on the beach and doing random patrols.
