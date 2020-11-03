Bryan Co. residents voting to elect new sheriff

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Over in Bryan County, the sheriff’s race is one to watch Tuesday night.
Democratic Candidate Al Hagan and Republican Candidate Mark Crowe are on the ballot for Bryan County Sheriff. We spoke with both candidates earlier and they say they’re happy to see this election cycle come to an end and are looking forward to seeing the results.
Both Hagan and Crowe are no stranger to law enforcement.
Hagan is a two time deputy with the Sheriff’s Office and the GBI. He now owns a polygraph business. If elected, he says he would focus on putting together a leadership team for the department while going through the transition.
Crowe was the chief of police in Pembroke for four years and has been in law enforcement for 20 years. He says if elected, his top priorities would be increasing officer pay, training, and putting resource officers in schools.
“People know I’m a hard worker and I’m willing to work and get out and earn this position. I don’t want it handed to me or feel like I should have it because of obligation. But I’m doing it because I want it. I’m working to earn it and will work even harder as the next sheriff of this county,” Hagan said.
“I’ve been in law-enforcement for 23 years and public safety for 33. I’ve been a member of this community all my life, never left and didn’t go anywhere else. I’ve been here. I’ve worked here from the ground up here. All of those things I think coupled together will make me great because I know the inside and the outside of the sheriff’s department from one end to the other, top to bottom," Crowe said.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.