Cold, locally frosty, start to Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Our Tuesday begins cold with temperatures in the low to mid-30s inland and upper 30s to near 40° around the Savannah Metro and 40s at the beaches.
The sky is mostly clear, but patchy fog can’t be ruled out in a few spots. Grab a heavier coat if you’re voting early this morning. You can shed layers through the day. The temperature recovers back into the mid-60s by noon and is forecast to peak around 70° by mid-afternoon.
Some may remain in the upper 60s, while other speak just warmer than 70°. As the sun sets, the temperature will cool, quickly, once again; back into the 50s by 7 or 8 p.m. Wednesday begins in the upper 30s and 40s with a calm wind.
A more significant warming trend begins Wednesday afternoon and carries us into the weekend along with increasing clouds and a chance of showers.
TROPICS -
Major Hurricane Eta is tracking towards Nicaragua has a Category 4 this morning. The system makes landfall later this morning, into the afternoon. After landfall, it will slowly move through Central America where dangerous flooding is likely. Eta’s remnant area of low pressure is forecast to reemerge in the Caribbean this weekend and. from there, the forecast gets pretty complicated. The Greater Antilles and United States will need to watch this system over the next several days - updates on TV, in the app and at wtoc.com.
Have a great day,
Cutter
