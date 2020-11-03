Cold, locally frosty, start to Tuesday

Major Hurricane Eta is tracking towards Nicaragua has a Category 4 this morning. The system makes landfall later this morning, into the afternoon. After landfall, it will slowly move through Central America where dangerous flooding is likely. Eta’s remnant area of low pressure is forecast to reemerge in the Caribbean this weekend and. from there, the forecast gets pretty complicated. The Greater Antilles and United States will need to watch this system over the next several days - updates on TV, in the app and at wtoc.com.