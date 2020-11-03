Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 11-3-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure continues through Thursday with cool mornings and mild afternoons. Next rain chance comes Friday into the weekend.
Hurricane Eta is just off the Central American coast. Landfall is forecast in Nicaragua today as a major hurricane. Eta will weaken inland and become non tropical by Wednesday. Eta will turn northeastward and re-emerge into the Caribbean Saturday where it could strengthen again.
Today will be sunny and mild, highs 66-70.
Tonight will be clear, lows 39-59.
Wednesday will be sunny, highs in the low to mid 70s.
Wednesday night will be clear, lows in the mid 50s.
Thursday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, lows in the upper 50s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers, highs in the mid 70s.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the lower 60s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the upper 70s.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs near 80.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs in the low 80s.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.