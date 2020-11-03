Deputies searching for vehicle stolen from the side of the road in Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is working to locate a stolen vehicle.
Sheriff’s Office officials say a white 2011 Ford Freestar van with SC registration MRQ143 (NIC V732447266) was stolen from the side of the roadway between Lemon Island Bridge and the Broad River Bridge in Beaufort between 10-31-20 and 11-2-20.
The vehicle has damage to the driver side headlight with the letters “SAN” in black letters above the front license plate.
If you have any information about the stolen vehicle, please contact CPL Hewitt at 843-255-3211 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.
