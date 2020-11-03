Election 2020: Polls open across Georgia, South Carolina

WTOC spoke with election officials to find out what voters should know if casting their ballot on Tuesday. They say for the past three weeks, voters have waited in line at the Chatham County Board of Elections and Registrars Office on Eisenhower Drive to participate in early voting, but that will not be a polling location on Tuesday. Voters will need to go to their assigned precinct. Voters will also want to check their polling location before going to vote because their normal location may have changed due to the pandemic.