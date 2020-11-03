Election 2020: Polls open across Georgia, South Carolina

CHATHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Election Day 2020 has arrived. The polls opened Tuesday morning at 7 a.m. in Georgia and South Carolina.
The Chatham County Board of Elections Office says voters should expect long lines and long wait times as thousands of voters are expected to cast their ballots today.
WTOC spoke with election officials to find out what voters should know if casting their ballot on Tuesday. They say for the past three weeks, voters have waited in line at the Chatham County Board of Elections and Registrars Office on Eisenhower Drive to participate in early voting, but that will not be a polling location on Tuesday. Voters will need to go to their assigned precinct. Voters will also want to check their polling location before going to vote because their normal location may have changed due to the pandemic.
Check your polling location:
If you have any issues while casting your ballot in Georgia, the Secretary of State says you should let a poll worker know. In Chatham County, you can call the Board of Elections at 912-201-4375, or the Board of Registrars at 912-790-1520. If you think you’ve been a victim of voter fraud you can call the Georgia Secretary of State voter fraud hotline at 877-725-9797 to report it.
In South Carolina, elections officials say you should talk with the poll manager at your location or contact your county elections office if there are any issues.
The Chatham Co. Board of Elections Office says they expect between 60,000-90,000 voters to visit a polling location on Tuesday. Those voting need to remember to bring an acceptable form of identification, wear a mask, be prepared to wait and pack your patience. And keep in mind, voters are strictly prohibited from taking photos of their ballot.
In Chatham County, the League of Women Voters is no longer able to offer free rides to the polls on Election Day, but the Chatham NAACP is still offering free rides. Riders and drivers must wear masks. You can call 912-233-4161 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday to request a ride.
Remember, there is no campaigning at any of the state’s polling locations.
The polls will be open Tuesday, Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
WTOC will have Team Coverage Tuesday starting on THE News at Daybreak and running through THE News at 11 p.m. We’ll also have continuous coverage starting online as the polls close so you’ll be able to keep up with what’s happening in real-time. Look for us LIVE on our streaming platforms, including Facebook and Twitter, starting at 7 p.m.
For more Election 2020 information, resources, and results as they come in, just visit our Election Center at wtoc.com.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.