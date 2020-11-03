Election officials investigating possible tampering at Chatham Co. absentee ballot box

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County election officials are investigating possible tampering at an absentee ballot box.
According to the Chatham County Board of Registrars chairman, between 11:45 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. Tuesday someone potentially messed with the absentee ballot box location at the Carver Village Community Center. It appeared someone had placed packing tape over the ballot slot.
The board has asked the City of Savannah to pull camera footage since the absentee ballot box is on city-owned property.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.