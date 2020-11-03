Georgia hopes for smooth election with high turnout expected

ATLANTA (AP) — After a rocky primary election that spawned viral photos of voters waiting in hourslong lines to cast their ballots, Georgia election officials are hoping that steps taken since then will help things run more smoothly on Tuesday.
Polling places have been added around the state, new poll workers have been recruited and trained, and a record number of people voted early in person or by absentee ballot. But the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage and voter enthusiasm during this election is expected to drive high turnout.
