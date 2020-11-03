Graham, Harrison make final pitch to voters as Senate race comes to an end

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - On the eve of one of the tightest Senate races in South Carolina history, Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democratic-challenger Jaime Harrison told voters about the far-reaching impacts of their potential victories.
In the final hours of the race that’s been called one of the most competitive, statewide races in South Carolina history, Harrison framed the race as a chance for voters to usher in a “new South.” While Graham talked about the race as one that’s a fight for conservatism.
At a campaign event in Lexington County Monday morning, Graham told supporters, “freedom is on the ballot.” The incumbent said this race has national implications and warned voters about what would happen if Democrats were to win the Senate and the White House on Tuesday.
“Everything we believe in will be undone in six months unless we get this right,” the Senator said.
Standing next to Gov. Henry McMaster, Rep. Joe Wilson, Attorney General Alan Wilson, and other state lawmakers, Graham thanked them for their support and echoed their warnings about what would happen if he were to lose.
“The parade of horribles are real, what Alan [Wilson] told you if we lost the White House the Senate and the House, they will fundamentally change America...the Senate will not be the Senate as we know it,” Graham said.
Back in his hometown of Orangeburg, Jaime Harrison held a drive-in rally and told supporters if he wins he will, “close the book on the old South.” Introduced by Rep. James Clyburn, who called Harrison his, “political son,” the former S.C. Democratic Party Chairman spoke about how his race is about allowing every South Carolinian to live the “American dream.”
“Enough is enough of hatred, enough, is enough with bigotry, enough is enough with the division,” he said.
With the sound of honking horns in the background, Harrison also used his final night on the trail to thank the people from the town that raised him.
“I will always be indebted to Orangeburg,” he said as he started to close the rally.
Graham also ended his bus tour of the state in Clemson, nearby his hometown of Central, South Carolina.
While the two candidates disagreed on policy, traded jabs in the final hours of the race, and preached different messages, they both had the same final message for their supporters: they need to vote on Election Day and convince their friends to vote, as well.
