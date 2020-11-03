Issues corrected at voting precinct on Tybee Island

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some voters experienced issues Tuesday morning at a voting precinct on Tybee Island.
One voter, Dr. Paul Bradley, says poll workers at the Tybee Police Department told voters the voting machines were working fine but the scanners didn’t work this morning. Dr. Bradley says he wasn’t even able to vote at the time because he had to leave to go to work.
“At least the process was working. It was broken but they were going to fix it. I knew they were going to fix it. But everyone was doing their job, but technology unfortunately is not always reliable,” Dr. Bradley said.
The issue has since been fixed. Dr. Bradley says he would try to go back later Tuesday to vote before the polls close.
