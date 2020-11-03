Liberty Co. saw shorter lines on Election Day thanks to absentee voting

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Voters in Liberty County made sure to turnout for the 2020 election.
Not a lot of countywide races but of course big ones on the state and national level.
Liberty County’s interim elections supervisor said as of 4 p.m., 2,200 voters have cast their ballot. At each of the 13 precincts, lines have been steady.
The Liberty County Community Complex in Midway is usually one of the busiest polling locations. The poll manager says they were shocked that they didn’t have lots of people.
In the morning, they had around 75 people in line.
The interim elections supervisor says it’s due to many voters taking advantage of absentee or early voting.
“They voted at least 51 percent of their precinct, so that was an excellent turnout in itself, for just that one particular precinct, so we’re really pleased with that,” said Interim Elections Supervisor Ronda Walthour.
Walthour says there haven’t been any major technical issues at any of the precincts, sometimes a printer would stop working, but it’d get fix quickly. The biggest issue they’re seeing is voters not knowing where their polling location is at.
