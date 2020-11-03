Lowcountry voters making their voices heard on Election Day

SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) - Polling locations in the Lowcountry saw a burst of activity Tuesday morning.
We spoke to several voters and poll workers and they told us after seeing long lines leading up to the election they expected to wait for at least a few minutes if not hours Tuesday. But, the good news is that has not been the case.
On social media Tuesday, people in Beaufort County were reporting wait times of just five 10, and 15 minutes from the time they walked in the door to the time they scanned their ballot. At the Buckwalter Recreation Center one poll worker told us she thinks they saw upwards of 2,000 voters, but once the initial line from Tuesday morning died down they came in in a steady stream.
“Oh, quick and easy. I could not believe it. I am really glad I did not come first thing this morning. Because it was packed for what I heard. So it was really thankful this was much easier,” said one voter.
“Really, really, really, really, well. We had a huge mad rush this morning, the line was all the way down. But thanks to the teamwork today, this is my first year ever doing this, and I’m super impressed by how everyone worked so well together. We were in and out, in and out. And we kept people flowing and it was awesome," said a poll worker.
Beaufort County officials said they were expecting a large turnout and nearly 80 percent turned out of all registered voters. Nearly 40 percent of registered voters already hit the polls. The state published that over 55,000 voters had submitted absentee ballots in Beaufort County as of Monday night.
Many of the voters turning out this year are first time voters.
And in Beaufort they are voting for more than just a presidential election, they are also voting for a new local leader.
