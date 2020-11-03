PHOTOS: Coldest morning since early March delivers inland frost

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A mostly clear, dry and cold weather setup delivered the coldest round of morning temperatures since March 8, when the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport dipped to 38°.
A few communities north of Interstate 16 and well west of Interstate 95 had their first freeze of the fall season. Most of the beach communities stayed in the 40s through the morning commute.
Another round of chill is in the forecast tonight into Wednesday morning. Though, temperatures are forecast to remain three to six degrees warmer than Tuesday morning.
Check out some photos from around the area submitted by WTOC viewers:
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.