Savannah St., SIAC announce return to play plans for 2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah State Tigers will make a return to the athletic fields in January 2021, according to an announcement from the school and the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
The SIAC announced Tuesday it will move forward with the 2021 winter and spring sports schedules. SSU will follow those guidelines as they get back to action.
The Tigers' men’s and women’s basketball seasons will begin their seasons on January 9. The SIAC will hold a 12-14 game conference schedule ending with a full SIAC Basketball Tournament including all teams.
The SSU spring seasons will include women’s tennis, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s track and field, softball, and baseball. The 2020 seasons for those sports were cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The SIAC says the conference will not sponsor football, volleyball, or men’s and women’s cross country championships this spring, but will allow individual schools to participate in these sports.
“Savannah State football is currently in the planning stages for several scrimmages in the spring with other NCAA Division II programs. Savannah State volleyball is in the planning stages of a spring schedule that will include other SIAC teams,” according to a release from the school.
No fans will be permitted at any athletic competition on SIAC campuses, per a conference directive.
