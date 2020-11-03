Short lines reported at some Chatham County polling locations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -While many have been prepared for long lines at polling places, several Chatham County residents were pleasantly surprised when they hit their voting precinct on Tuesday morning.
A stream of voters poured out of the doors at First Presbyterian Church for early voting, but there were no lines at all.
Poll manager John Leffler said that out of 3,100 registered voters that vote in that precinct, 1,900 of them have already voted. Poll workers have been in and out all day, working to make sure all voting machines have been cleaned for the next voter to use.
“I think everybody has come in with the exception of one person who was a little teary-eyed, everybody has been excited about voting," Leffler said. "Everybody that came said ‘I’m so glad I didn’t vote early since this turnout has made it so easy to come vote today’. This is not the norm, but I think in the case of COVID and in the case of this election I think the people that early voted, I thank you. You’ve made our day a whole lot easier.”
“I was kind of hoping there wasn’t going to be long lines because there way, I saw so many people that were going through and voting early and saw all the long lines from there but I was trying to just kind of time it to where it was like after lunch when people would have already have gone and then my job just has allowed me to be able to take off that time to be able to come and cast my vote,” said voter Sherry Griffin.
