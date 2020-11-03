Smart offers update on LeCounte’s health

ATHENS, Ga. (WTOC) - Former Liberty County Panther star Richard LeCounte III is recovering at an Athens hospital after being involved in a traffic crash Saturday night after the team returned home.
On Monday night, LeCounte tweeted out “All is Well.”
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart offered an update on LeCounte during Monday’s weekly presser, saying the Riceboro native had been moved from an ICU room to a regular recovery room.
“When you get news like that, it’s crushing, it’s disheartening. It just makes everything flash before you, all of the experiences I’ve had with him, and it was a scary moment. It was a very serious crash. He’s very fortunate to have his helmet on and to be where he is now," Smart said. "Certainly was scary for our team, for everybody in our family, everybody in our organization. It was scary for him and his family. It makes you hug your kids a little more at night for sure.”
While it pales in comparison, there is no timetable for LeCounte’s return to the field. The Dawgs take on Florida Saturday in Jacksonville.
