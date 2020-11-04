Ballots nearly all counted in Effingham Co. on Election Day

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - While many counties across Georgia continue to count ballots from Tuesday’s Election it appears Effingham County may be an exception.
“It’s eerily quiet,” said Effingham County Director of Elections Olivia Morgan.
In fact, the only real sound Wednesday was that of cleaning up.
Something Morgan says they had time to do because, “As of last night (Tuesday) when we left we counted everything we had.”
That’s right, everything.
“All the absentees are counted, all the election day results are in, all the advanced in person are in,” said Morgan.
But that does leave provisional ballots which is surely a large number, right?
“I believe we have about 36 of those (to count),” Morgan says.
Well, maybe not.
Of course, this isn’t what Morgan expected for voter turnout.
“I thought we were going to beat the record. You know, 78 percent was the record, I thought we were going to get 80 plus.”
Instead falling well short of that 2016 record coming in at 71% voter turnout.
In fact, only about 93-hundred voted in-person Tuesday across the county.
Another 5,000 were mail-in and more than 17,000 turned out for early voting.
Ballots their office made a priority to get counted before heading home Tuesday.
“We didn’t want to drag it out, you know in elections you never know what’s going to happen the next day,” Morgan said.
Because they pushed through until nearly 2 a.m., their next day could be spent handling other tasks.
A long but seemingly successful election season for Effingham County.
“You know early voting went so smoothly; election day went so smoothly. It was just a really great election and everybody did awesome,” Morgan says.
While Effingham County Board of Elections can take a moment to relax of course they will likely soon turn around to start gearing of for a run off election in January.
