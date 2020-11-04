Beaufort Co. working to count ballots

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County election workers are still calculating votes.
Election officials and volunteers in Beaufort County worked until 3 a.m. calculating every single ballot that came through. They say they expect to have most of their results in by Wednesday evening.
Four teams have been working since 8 a.m. at the Beaufort County Election Office counting mail in ballots. The office says many results have already been published as the office was able to tabulate and release in person absentee voter results, day of results, and many mail in ballots Tuesday night.
The office told says from 7 p.m. Tuesday night until 3 a.m. when they finally took a break they were able to open 11,000 mail in ballots. Workers doing the same Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. were able to count an additional 8,000.
The office says provisional ballots will be tabulated on Friday. They say for now, they are just focusing on getting results to the people.
“Yeah, we came in this morning and we jumped on everything. We came back around 8 o’clock this morning. And so we have about 20 people working right now and we are still expecting a few more volunteers to come in later on this afternoon but our goal is to finish it up as quickly as we can," said Marie Smalls with Beaufort County Board of Voter Registration.
The office also says they know how much the public wants these results and that’s why they are working so hard trying to get them accurately calculated.
