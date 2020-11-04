Bryan County voters elect new sheriff

BRYAN CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County has a new sheriff.
Republican Sheriff Candidate Mark Crowe won Tuesday against challenger Al Hagan.
WTOC caught up with Crowe to get his reaction to the big win.
“I’ll be back here putting some thank you stickers on the signs, waving, saying thank you to everyone for the turnout that we did have. I think we had a great turnout overall, both sides of the aisle, both parties,” Crowe said.
Crowe is no stranger to law enforcement having served as chief of police in Pembroke for four years.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.