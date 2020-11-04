Candidates for Chatham Co. Commission Chairman awaiting results

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The votes still being counted could determine the outcome of several close races.
Newly counted absentee votes are putting Chester Ellis even farther ahead of Jason Buelterman for the county’s top spot as chairman.
All eyes are on the totals from the remaining absentee ballots. More counting will take place Thursday.
Both candidates were in good spirits Wednesday as they say they are awaiting official results from the Board of Elections.
They are grateful for the voters and say this process has taught them a lot. While they want answers they say it’s important to do this right and will wait for that.
After a long election night of waiting, the candidates for Chatham County Commission Chairman will keep waiting.
“It was an interesting night for sure, but it wasn’t something that was necessarily unexpected. I mean we all expected this to be pretty tight.”
Chester Ellis and Jason Buelterman are in a tight race for the county’s top elected seat. Ellis says he’s feeling confident and expects the absentee ballots to trend in his favor.
“I’m in a good place you know I, we, the same thing happened when we did the primary in fact we didn’t know until a week and some days later what the results were and that was certified and so um I am optimistic it’s just having done this before I’m comfortable with it," said Ellis.
Meanwhile Buelterman says with thousands of absentee ballots still to be counted he’s holding on.
“I think right now we’re just wait and see, we just don’t know yet so I’m neither optimistic nor pessimistic. I mean I am down by a little bit, but it’s by such a slim margin relative to the total number of votes that are still to be counted so I am hopeful that we’ll find out something soon because I really don’t want to be in this limbo for too long," said Buelterman.
Both candidates say they feel voters heard their positive message despite the challenges this year posed to campaigning.
“Our goal was to overperform the republican presidential nominee which we did by something like 7,000 votes that was the plan all along had we run consistent with the republican presidential nominee we wouldn’t even be close right now," said Buelterman.
“I really do think that the voters got that I was to me it was about the issues and how to make life in Chatham County better for everyone and so I think that showed in their numberings," said Ellis.
It is interesting to point out that the latest absentee ballot count did stretch Chester Ellis' lead, but again we are waiting to see the final vote count and official results along with these candidates.
Both say they will accept the results and respect their opponent in this race.
