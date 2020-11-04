Community Champions: New incubator at CleanTech Campus

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Directly off President Street, just past the solar farm and the honeybee sanctuary, more environmentally conscious work will soon be underway.
“We have a 60,000 square foot research and development facility, and while we would love to have other tenants on-site. We also want to contribute back to the clean tech industry and one way we can do that is by offering one year free rent to companies and industries that are interested.”
The CleanTech Campus will be a business incubator on the Seapoint industrial complex for local, national or international entities in the manufacturing and logistics industries that are advancing clean technology. Several have already moved into the building that includes offices, lab space and conference rooms, and many more have applied for the rent-free year.
“We’ve had companies that are in the solar industry, companies who are making sustainable office furniture all reach out and say they are interested in this campus. Companies that locate here can do their business here, whether it’s an established company, a start-up, a non-profit, an educational institution. Anything that advances clean technology, they are welcome to do at our campus ... there is an entire 600-acre industrial campus surrounding the CleanTech campus and that’s part of the draw of locating here at SeaPoint.”
And these WTOC Community Champions offering and utilizing this space will be making a difference in our world and our community.
“When a company chooses to locate to the CleanTech Campus, they are also choosing to locate to Savannah, Georgia. And with that, as they are developing and creating their new technologies, their new services, their new products, they are also creating high-wage, high-tech jobs in Savannah.”
