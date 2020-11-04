Eagles take losing streak personally, preparing for homecoming

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s no secret about it: the Troy Trojans have had Georgia Southern’s number of late.
The Eagles will even admit that, having dropped three straight to the men of Troy.
Southern has their latest chance to snap that streak Saturday when they welcome the Trojans to Statesboro for Homecoming and a key Sun Belt East showdown.
The Eagles haven’t really kept it close against the Trojans either lately. Troy has won all three games by 14 points or more and scored 35 in each.
Head Coach Chad Lunsford says it’s critical for the program to change the direction of this series. He says his team has to take a losing streak to a division rival personally.
“In ’15, ’16, and ’17, we’d lost three straight times to app state and we needed to flip the script. That’s what we needed to do to Troy. I’m not saying we can do it, but that needs to be the challenge. We need to come out firing on all cylinders. We need to throw as many punches as we can punch and give everything we got to change the narrative.”
What could help the Eagles is a couple extra days off after their win over South Alabama last Thursday night.
It’ll be a noon kickoff on Homecoming Saturday in Statesboro.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.