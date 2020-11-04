Jamie’s Wednesday WX Forecast 11-04-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A gorgeous “normal” early November day with afternoon highs ranging from 70° on the islands to 75° inland; the average high this time of year is 74°.
High pressure situated over the Appalachians is dominating the eastern half of the country keeping us clear and dry, but gradual changes are on the horizon.
Sunset tonight is at 5:32pm with temperatures near 70° and clear skies. Overnight a coastal trough will become a little more noticeable bringing clouds.
Daybreak Thursday temps will range 52°-62°, warmer along the coast with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Friday: 60/77 partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Greatest chances of showers should occur during maximum heating Friday and Saturday afternoons while a lull in activity occurs each night. In general, highs should warm a
Saturday we should reach 80 degrees and it’ll feel a little warmer with the increased moisture in the air and a 30% chance of showers.
Sunday looks a little wetter but still just as warm as Saturday.
We’re watching what Hurricane Eta will do, so we’ll keep a somewhat wet forecast through the middle of next week with temperatures near 80° each afternoon.
As the weekend approaches, if you were thinking about taking the boat out, it’ll be pretty choppy with winds up to 20kts and seas building 5-7ft.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.