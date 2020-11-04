Midway dentist, staff pull drivers from fiery crash on Hwy. 17

“Started pulling on him and trying to get him out but he wouldn’t budge, and the car started getting more and more engulfed in flames, so between myself, Gunn, and Micah Spivey, one of the other dentists here, we were able to pull him out and drag him down the street," said Dr. Tad Jackson, owner of Midway Family Dental. "And his leg is just severely damaged, pretty bad. We had to get him out because it was going to blow up at any minute. And it did blow up, many parts were laying around in the grass as it blew up a couple of times. So we had to get him out or he was going to die. We would have all witnessed him die. So we had to get him out.”