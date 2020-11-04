Midway dentist, staff pull drivers from fiery crash on Hwy. 17

MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - Liberty County Fire Chief Brian Darby is calling a Midway Dentist and his staff heroes after they jumped into action to pull two people from a fiery crash.
It happened around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday in front of Midway Family Dental on Highway 17.
Darby says two vehicles were involved and both caught fire on impact. Both drivers were entrapped.
Dr. Tad Jackson, Dr. Micah Spivey and Gunn McIntosh with Midway Family Dental heard the impact of the crash and sprang into action. They were able to get the first driver out of their car and into a wheelchair.
The second driver was injured and stuck in his vehicle.
“Started pulling on him and trying to get him out but he wouldn’t budge, and the car started getting more and more engulfed in flames, so between myself, Gunn, and Micah Spivey, one of the other dentists here, we were able to pull him out and drag him down the street," said Dr. Tad Jackson, owner of Midway Family Dental. "And his leg is just severely damaged, pretty bad. We had to get him out because it was going to blow up at any minute. And it did blow up, many parts were laying around in the grass as it blew up a couple of times. So we had to get him out or he was going to die. We would have all witnessed him die. So we had to get him out.”
“Without their help, the occupant of that vehicle could have lost their life," said Darby.
Both drivers were taken to a hospital in Savannah with non-life threatening injuries.
