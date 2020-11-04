N.C.'s Madison Cawthorn becomes first person born in the 1990s to be elected to Congress

He named another millennial lawmaker — his ideological nemesis, New York Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — as a motivation for running, decrying her as a leader of the “radical left-wing mob.” He replaces her in the history books as the youngest member elected to Congress in modern history. (Despite not meeting the constitutional age requirement of 25 for the U.S. House of Representatives, the youngest member ever elected was 22-year-old William Cole Claiborne of Tennessee in 1797.)