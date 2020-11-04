New Evans Co. sheriff elected

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Evans County will have a new sheriff come January with the retirement of long time sheriff Randall Tippins.
Deputy Mac Edwards defeated fellow Deputy Virgil DeLoach.
Evans County’s sheriff-elect says his administration will be more about evolving than changing the department.
Mac Edwards couldn’t get far without one congratulation after another. A deputy and the county’s emergency management director, he defeated fellow deputy Virgil DeLoach by roughly 700 votes. He says he’s looking at some innovations to bring to the small town department.
“I’ve told people the whole campaign that “change” is not the right word. I prefer ’modernize.' I think we’re coming to the 21st century, trying some new technologies,” said Edwards.
He says even small communities like this see their share of violent crime and property crime and they’ll deal with those. But he also says much of law enforcement is about relationships and trust with people.
“Everybody knows everybody. Everybody grew up knowing this one or somebody watched you grew up - as in my case. I want to have an open door policy. If you want to talk to Mac Edwards, I want you to be able to come in like the sheriffs of the past.”
Edwards will take office first of the year.
