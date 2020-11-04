New sheriff elected in Jasper Co.

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - One election called early last night was the Jasper County sheriff’s race.
Donald Hipp received 62 percent of the vote compared to Gary Morris' 38 percent.
Hipp was asked what he thinks Jasper County residents should know about his plans for sheriff. “I am overwhelmed. But yet, I’m still humble.”
The former Jasper County sheriff’s deputy says he’s excited to step back into the office.
“I’m just looking forward and eager to getting back to work with the citizens of Jasper County. To make Jasper County, you know, a better and safer place to live. We’re going to work on these violent crimes.”
According to the current sheriff, those violent crimes are often fueled by interpersonal relationships or drug dealings; part of what Hipp says his administration will work on. He says he wants to establish a drug task force as well as a dare program in schools. He says he also plans on increasing visibility of deputies in communities.
“We will deal with them hands-on. In these high violent crimes, I’m looking to work with county council personnel to see about putting substations right in the in the middle of these areas where we are having these violent crimes and shooting between family members and other personnel.”
Hipp will replace current sheriff Chris Malphrus after just four years. And there is still some time before that transition starts and Hipp says he is trying to make it as smooth as possible.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.