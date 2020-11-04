Port Wentworth school closed after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Port Wentworth Early Learning Center will be closing after one person on staff tested positive for COVID-19.
The Early Learning Center will be closed for in-person learning through November 20th.
Students will be expected to do virtual learning for that time.
All Savannah Chatham Public Schools are closed for Thanksgiving break from November 23rd until the 27th.
This means Port Wentworth Early Learning students will not return to the classroom until November 30th.
