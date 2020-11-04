Professor speaks about how absentee ballots are impacting Chatham Co. District Attorney race

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We know there are still thousands of ballots to be counted here in Chatham County, which can dramatically impact the results of the presidential race as well as other state and local races.
Take for example the Chatham County District Attorney’s race - Shalena Cook Jones currently sits at the top with about 51 percent of the vote while the current incumbent Meg Heap has 49 percent.
WTOC spoke with Joshua Kennedy, an Associate Professor of Political Science and International Studies at Georgia Southern and he says it’s not surprising how many absentee ballots we’ve seen because of the pandemic.
He says while we have seen absentee ballots sway results before, this year they play a huge role not just locally, but beyond.
“There’s a lot that is still up in the air and with so many ballots left to be counted, yet it’s hard to tell how exactly they will break," Kennedy said. "People may be relatively confident that, well these are absentee ballots they are coming from these areas, these are reliably democratic areas, but the fact that there haven’t been calls made in those races is an indication that there are just so many outstanding ballots from different areas that it’s just too hard to make a forecast, make a projection at this point.”
While election workers continue to count ballots, Kennedy says typically absentee ballots lean towards democrats. Here locally, looking at the District Attorney race and Chatham County Commission Chairman that is the case, both democratic candidate over-performed their republican opponents in early voting and absentees so far, but republicans won the vote on Election Day.
While absentee ballot trends do favor democrats those familiar with politics says the typical pattern is being tested this election year because of the pandemic and a shift in parties.
“You know the polls have not been reliably on point and I think that what we as political scientists, election watchers, journalists or what-have-you sort of have to get our head around is a shift, we are in a period I think of realignment with how our parties are shifting they are reorienting and it’s causing, the parties are also very closely and deeply divided so it’s causing a lot of volatility and in many respects it’s hard to predict what exactly is going to happen.”
Ultimately, we will have to wait until every vote is counted.
