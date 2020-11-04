Rep. Buddy Carter re-elected to U.S. House in Georgia’s 1st Congressional District

Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter after his win Tuesday night. (Source: WTOC)
By WTOC Staff | November 4, 2020 at 7:33 AM EST - Updated November 4 at 9:10 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia’s First Congressional District Republican incumbent Buddy Carter was re-elected to his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Of the ballots already counted, Carter has 61-percent of the vote. While there are still ballots to be counted, the margin is large enough to project his re-election.

WTOC caught up with Congressman Carter Tuesday night to get his reaction on being re-elected.

“This is my home. This is where I’ve lived all of my life and where I intend to live the rest of my life and the honor and privilege of representing the people where you grew up is a special, special feeling,” said Carter.

