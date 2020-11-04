Statesboro Police searching for driver involved in hit and run

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A hit and run case in Statesboro has police and state troopers looking for the driver.
The intersection of Lanier and Chandler may look busy now, but investigators say imagine it this past Saturday night, Halloween no less. Hundreds of people are crossing the street at different places from one bar to another. That’s when investigators say a truck came through and the crash happened.
They say they want to talk to the driver to see what they could see when it happened. Security cameras captured images of the truck investigators say was involved.
They know crowded streets and crosswalks can be treacherous for those who’re driving as well as walking. They’re wishing the driver had stopped and reported to police when they got there.
“Until we get both sides, it’s hard to put it all together. But once one side leaves, it takes it to a completely different realm,” said Statesboro Police Capt. Jared Akins.
The victim remains hospitalized and police say witnesses can contact them anonymously. Investigators describe it as a silver Ford F150 and they suspect there’s some damage on the front. If you know anything about this case, contact local law enforcement.
