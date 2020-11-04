Top Teacher: Pam Lamb

Lamb has been teaching at Brooklet Elementary School for 26 years. And she is quick to give credit to her teaching partner Janelle Aldridge and the rest of the staff at Brooklet Elementary. “When I see them learn, I literally cry because there is just so much joy when they light up you know. I just can’t believe how much they get excited just about learning.” “She’s a phenomenal teacher. Kindergarten teachers I always say that there are special places in heaven for kindergarten teachers, and she is one of the best. She works on a fabulous team,” Principal Mike Lamb said. “I want the children in my room to know they are loved, and I care about them. They are a piece of my heart.”