Trump wins S.C., Graham, Clyburn reelected; Vote counting continues

“So to those who’ve been following this race from afar, I hope you got the message," he said. “Here’s the message I got: People like what I’m doing and I’m going to keep doing it. I’m going back to the Senate with a purpose. I’ve never wanted my job more than I do now I never appreciated my job, more than I do now. I’m more never been more grateful to have it. And I think I’ve never been more prepared to do it than I am right now.”