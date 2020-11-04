Trump wins S.C., Graham, Clyburn reelected; Vote counting continues

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - The official winners in South Carolina so far on Election Night include President Donald Trump, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, and U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn.
Trump won South Carolina’s nine electoral votes, according to a projection from the Associated Press.
CBS News' Battleground Tracker predicted Trump would win the state over former Vice President Joe Biden by a 7-point lead.
Trump called into “Fox & Friends,” where he predicted he will win by a larger electoral margin than he did in 2016, when he tallied 306 electoral college votes compared to Democrat Hillary Clinton’s 232.
Trump invited hundreds of supporters to an election night party in the East Room of the White House.
The first polls closed at 6 p.m. Eastern time in swaths of Indiana and Kentucky, followed by a steady stream of poll closings every 30 minutes to an hour throughout the evening. The last polls in Alaska shut down at 1 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday.
The hard-fought campaign left voters on both sides eager to move on, although the national result might not be known for days.
Trump left open the possibility of addressing the nation Tuesday, even if a winner isn’t yet determined. Biden, too, promised a speech.
The Associated Press declared incumbent Sen. Lindsey Graham the victor over Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison at approximately 10 p.m.
Graham spoke to his supporters shortly before 11 p.m., calling the victory “an answer to a lot of prayers.”
“So to those who’ve been following this race from afar, I hope you got the message," he said. “Here’s the message I got: People like what I’m doing and I’m going to keep doing it. I’m going back to the Senate with a purpose. I’ve never wanted my job more than I do now I never appreciated my job, more than I do now. I’m more never been more grateful to have it. And I think I’ve never been more prepared to do it than I am right now.”
Graham pledged to put national security interests ahead of everything else and said he would continue to have the backs of the men and women in uniform and make sure America has “the best prepared military to deter war.”
“But if we get in it, we’re going to win it,” he said.
He thanked Harrison for calling him to concede the race earlier in the evening, calling Harrison’s message “very gracious” and calling him “a good man.”
“And I look forward to working with you where I can,” Graham said.
Graham’s speech came minutes after Harrison thanked his campaign and supporters for their work. Harrison said South Carolina’s state motto, “While I breathe, I hope,” rings true.
“We did something incredible here in South Carolina. We proved that public office is not a lifetime job,” he said. “And that the people are willing to hold our leaders accountable.”
He said they also proved a new South is rising.
“Tonight only slowed us down,” he said. “But a new South with leaders who reflect the community and serve the interests of everyone will be here soon enough.”
He also congratulated Graham on what he called “a hard-fought campaign” and his long career in Congress.
“Sen. Graham and I may have our differences,” Harrison said, “But I hope he will maintain the spirit of cooperation he’s known for.”
Graham and Harrison’s battle marked the state’s most expensive Senate contest as Graham sought his fourth term.
The contest has been propelled by an onslaught of spending from both candidates and a slew of third-party groups. Harrison has bested all Senate fundraising records, becoming the first candidate to amass a war chest of more than $100 million. Graham told The Associated Press he also raised about $100 million, with a third-quarter haul of $28 million representing a new GOP quarterly record.
The AP called the Sixth Congressional Race for incumbent Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn early in the evening. Clyburn had 61% of the vote over Republican challenger John McCollum, who had 38%.
Cunningham had been trailing Mace early Wednesday morning. Just before 3 a.m., Nancy Mace had 203,619 votes (51%) with Joe Cunningham garnering 192,387 votes (49%) with 95% of precincts reporting.
The First Congressional District stretches from Hilton Head to Charleston.
Mace said she had seen momentum in the final stretch of her campaign and the Election Day turnout would decide whether she takes the seat in Washington.
Election officials were expecting shorter lines Tuesday because of record numbers of voters casting ballots ahead of Election Day.
Polling records showed that as of Tuesday morning, more than half of registered voters in Charleston County already voted absentee. Berkeley County officials said more than a third of their registered voters had already cast their ballot either by mail or in-person absentee ahead of Election Day.
The State Election Commission reported Monday that 1.2 million people had already voted by Tuesday. That more than doubles the previous record for absentee voting, set when 503,000 people voted absentee in the 2016 general election.
Safeguards established in the June primaries because of the coronavirus pandemic will still be in place.
Both the state Democratic and Republican parties will also have trained poll watchers at voting locations and attorneys on hand.
Dorchester County election officials reported a snag with mail-in ballots late Tuesday afternoon. County elections Executive Director Todd Billman said a printing error prevented machines from being able to read the votes. They are looking at solutions to get the ballots processed and say they expect the votes to be counted by the time the county’s election results are due to be certified on Friday morning.
“We will make sure your vote counts and is counted accurately,” Billman said.
Approximately 15,000 ballots went out to Dorchester County voters and approximately 13,500 have been received, he said.
Billman also said the vendor who printed Dorchester County’s mail-in ballots printed ballots for other counties, but said they have learned that Dorchester County is the only one affected by the printing problem.
Meanwhile, some voters reported longer lines, but others said there were little or no waits at their polling places. At Burke High School, there were no lines earlier on Tuesday. The polling manager said 324 people had voted by mid-morning and 1,500 voted early.
But a Berkeley County voter sent a photo of the line Tuesday morning at Stratford High School saying he had been in line for 45 minutes and estimated he would reach a voting machine within about 10 minutes.
State election officials said last week they were confident that voters in South Carolina would know by election night or the next day the results of the 2020 races in the Palmetto State.
Part of the reason for the confidence is that state lawmakers approved a change to the process that allowed county election officials to begin opening the first mail-in ballots on Sunday and begin processing the ballots at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
State Election Commission spokesman Chris Whitmire said some counties are expected to be done counting all of their ballots Tuesday night.
