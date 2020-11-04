Wednesday: Chilly start, beautiful afternoon!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s another chilly start with temperatures in the low to mid-40s in Savannah and upper 30s and lower 40s further inland. Under sunshine, the temperature warms into the upper 60s, to near 70°, by noon and peaks in the low to mid-70s this afternoon.
The forecast remains dry today, but more clouds will roll in from the coast this afternoon. Sprinkles are possible at the beaches this evening and spotty rain may develop offshore.
Clouds increase a bit Thursday into Friday as an onshore flow intensifies. The chance of rain really ramps up as milder, muggier air enters the forecast next week. Our forecast may turn much wetter early next week as a tropical system spins well to our south.
TROPICS -
Good morning! Eta made landfall as a Category 4 Hurricane in Nicaragua yesterday morning. The remnants are moving through the high terrain of Central America; producing heavy rain, flooding and landslides. The remnant low is forecast to emerge back in the western Caribbean this weekend; possibly re-strengthening into a Tropical Storm or Hurricane. From there, there is uncertainty. The system may move into the Gulf or southwest Atlantic early this following week. Regardless, moisture will spread northward and well away from the core of the system. Our chance of rain increases next week.
Have a great Wednesday,
Cutter
