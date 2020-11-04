Wednesday: Chilly start, beautiful afternoon!

Good morning! Eta made landfall as a Category 4 Hurricane in Nicaragua yesterday morning. The remnants are moving through the high terrain of Central America; producing heavy rain, flooding and landslides. The remnant low is forecast to emerge back in the western Caribbean this weekend; possibly re-strengthening into a Tropical Storm or Hurricane. From there, there is uncertainty. The system may move into the Gulf or southwest Atlantic early this following week. Regardless, moisture will spread northward and well away from the core of the system. Our chance of rain increases next week.