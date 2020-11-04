WTOC Dal Cannady voted Statesboro Herald Best of the Boro 2020 winner

Dal’s accolade comes on the heels of several other WTOC “Best of” wins. In October, Connect Savannah readers voted Mike Cihla Best Local TV News Anchor and Lyndsey Gough Best Local TV Sports Anchor of 2020. Earlier in the month, Savannah Morning News readers voted Jamie Ertle the winner of “People and Faces: TV Personality” in their Best of the Best Coastal Empire 2020 viewer poll. Anchors Mike Cihla and Dawn Baker were finalists, making it a clean sweep for WTOC in the “People and Faces: TV Personality” category.