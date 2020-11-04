WTOC Dal Cannady voted Statesboro Herald Best of the Boro 2020 winner

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is proud to announce that Statesboro Herald readers have voted our Dal Cannady as the Best Community Leader of 2020. Dal Cannady has been WTOC’s bureau chief since 1996, and he’s been a reporter in southeast Georgia since 1990. Before coming to WTOC, Dal served as anchor/news director for the CNN/Headline News affiliate in Statesboro. A graduate of Georgia Southern University, Dal has lived in Statesboro since 1985.
Dal’s accolade comes on the heels of several other WTOC “Best of” wins. In October, Connect Savannah readers voted Mike Cihla Best Local TV News Anchor and Lyndsey Gough Best Local TV Sports Anchor of 2020. Earlier in the month, Savannah Morning News readers voted Jamie Ertle the winner of “People and Faces: TV Personality” in their Best of the Best Coastal Empire 2020 viewer poll. Anchors Mike Cihla and Dawn Baker were finalists, making it a clean sweep for WTOC in the “People and Faces: TV Personality” category.
Join us in congratulating Dal on his accolade!
