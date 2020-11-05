Chatham Co. has highest amount of outstanding ballots in Georgia

“We are counting your votes. We are being diligent and being compliant with what is being required of us at the Secretary of State’s office. We are allowing the process to be transparent as it should. Our citizens are welcome to observe this process. We have poll watchers who are observing this part of the process. It’s a transparent process and its democracy at its finest. This is what we do and we want your vote to count. We want to count your vote and that’s what we’re here doing," Hodges said.