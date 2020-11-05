Chatham Co. has highest amount of outstanding ballots in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County is the county in Georgia with the most outstanding ballots.
Processing continued Thursday at the Board of Elections annex. We know the county had 25,000 ballots and 9,425 were tabulated Wednesday.
We are expecting to see new numbers by the close of business Thursday. But officials with the board of elections say they do not have a timeline of completion. Officials say it’s taking time because of the labor intensive process.
The vice chair of the Chatham County Board of Elections says they cannot predict a finish time as they have ballots to be cured, adjudicated and still coming from military.
While all eyes are on Chatham County, Malinda Hodges says voters here can be confident in their process.
“We are counting your votes. We are being diligent and being compliant with what is being required of us at the Secretary of State’s office. We are allowing the process to be transparent as it should. Our citizens are welcome to observe this process. We have poll watchers who are observing this part of the process. It’s a transparent process and its democracy at its finest. This is what we do and we want your vote to count. We want to count your vote and that’s what we’re here doing," Hodges said.
“It is a labor intensive process. You are dealing with hand, handled, hand processed paper ballots. The only part of the process that is electronic is to actually scan the ballots in order to tabulate them you’re having to duplicate some ballots because a lot of times citizens don’t realize they do things to compromise their ballot or they may over vote a ballot, they may write notes on a ballot or not mark in the way that is acceptable so all of these things affect the process and that’s a whole another animal called adjudication," Hodges said.
Hodges says a Secretary of State agent came at the request of the board of elections supervisor to add a layer of accountability after some questioned the process. The supervisor at the annex says they did process 3,000 ballots so far Thursday. Which we are still waiting to see tabulated.
According to a representative of the Secretary of State’s Office, this is a normal part of the election process. What’s abnormal is the number of absentee ballots to count compared to previous elections.
The deadline that matters in Georgia is the County Board of Elections certification deadline, which is Friday, Nov. 13.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.