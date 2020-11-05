Equipment picked up at Pooler voting precinct on Thursday contained no sensitive information, according to board vice chair

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Equipment was picked up from a voting precinct in Pooler on Thursday morning.
WTOC spoke with the Malinda Hodge, the vice chair of the Chatham County Board of Elections, about the equipment.
According to Hodge, the equipment was offline equipment and contained no sensitive information like votes or ballots.
“I’m not exactly sure why that equipment was still there. I think the vendor that we use to pick up machines as his schedule that he works on. It’s something that is a third-party situation. But there is no sensitive information contained on that device whatsoever,” Hodges said.
