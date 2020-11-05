GBI investigating double homicide in Vidalia

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is taking over the investigation of a double homicide in Vidalia.
The Vidalia police chief confirmed the incident and states that the call came in at about 11 a.m. on Thursday on Brantley Street. The victims were two men.
Officers got here along with Sheriff Alvie Kight and found two men laying in the yard. Both had been shot. Both Nicholas Nichols and Kevin Loredo died on the scene.
Police say they’re questioning a 25-year-old man in the shooting. That man told police he’d been in an confrontation with them and he fired in self defense. Police say they’re only questioning him and have not charged him at this time.
The bodies will be sent to the GBI crime lab for autopsy. Anyone with information about the shooting are asked to contact police or the GBI.
