Jamie’s Forecast for Thursday, November 5, 2020

A little more cloud coverage today, and a lot of increase in temperatures; Jesup reached 81° and Claxton reached 80° before 3pm this afternoon.
High pressure continues to extend back over the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry from the Atlantic waters all the way up the New England coast.
Tonight: A coastal trough is trying to push some showers onshore; rain chances increase from east to west at about 20%.
Daybreak Friday: 61 some clouds increasing through the afternoon with a high of 79° and a 30% chance of showers.
Saturday and Sunday: 65/80 partly sunny becoming mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers.
Tropical Cyclone Eta will bring some unsettled weather by early next week as is tracks closer to Florida. We’ll continue to morning temps in the middle 60s and afternoon highs near 80° with breezy conditions and scattered showers.