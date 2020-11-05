May River High School getting new renovations from referendum funds

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - It has been one year since Beaufort County residents voted to pass a school bond referendum that would give funds to the district to build new schools, improve technologies, and more.
Thursday, they have some of those results.
“Especially in this COVID era we are seeking solutions to the problem of crowds in schools," said Principal Joseph Bornscheuer.
May River High School is the first high school to reap the benefits of 2019 school bond referendum.
“Well we still have a lot to do.”
May River is only a few years old but after opening the district quickly realized it needed more space.
“We opened five years ago. With 950 students. We are at 1,500 today and it’s not slowing down.”
Walking down the halls of May River’s new building has 23 classrooms on two different levels and they are definitely still working, but they said they will be ready just in time.
“This wing is projected to open just in time for us to be in the midst of what this next phase will look like for school.”
May River isn’t the only school expanding. River Ridge Academy was just completed. Now a few more projects are on their way
“We are very excited about the Robert smalls project which is a rebuild of the existing elementary school," said District Planner Robert Oetting.
The bond was provided at $344 million to the district to rebuild these facilities. Students and the community will be seeing its impact for years to come.
“There’s also Battery Creek High School, where we are renovating that building. We are about to look for architects for Hilton Head Middle School, we are renovating that building and it’s entirety. And then throughout the year we still have technologies, security projects all of that in the schools.”
