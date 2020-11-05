New board members elected to Beaufort Co. School Board

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - One local election could be impacting every family in the Beaufort County School District.
While national elections were on everyone’s mind, local elections at the Beaufort County Board of Education election we’re also shaping the future of the community.
The Beaufort County School Board has 11 members. Now, two of those are changing.
Ingrid Boatright will be replacing Joann Orischak in district 11 and Angela Dee Middleton will be replacing John Dowling in District 6. Both ran unopposed.
The other two school board elections for district 9 and 1 kept incumbents Christina Gwordz and Earl Campbell.
The school board acts as a guide for education in the county, helps establish budgets, and votes to make decisions for the school year. We spoke to the superintendent about why having an elected school board is so important.
“The goal for everyone is to make sure that we are providing a great education for the students that live in the community. And that’s what we want to do is provide a high-quality school system and so that support that initiative and effort is important," said Superintendent Frank Rodriguez.
The new school board members will take over in the new year.
