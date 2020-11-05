Pope sorts through Vatican finance scandal

The outcome is essentially that which was sought years ago by Cardinal George Pell, Francis' first economy minister who clashed with the secretariat of state over his financial reforms and efforts to wrest control of the department’s off-the-books funds. He famously boasted in 2014 that he had “discovered” hundreds of millions of euros that were “tucked away in particular sectional accounts and did not appear on the balance sheet” — a reference to the secretariat of state’s in-house asset portfolio.