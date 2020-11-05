Portion of westbound I-16 in Chatham Co. to close nightly starting Nov. 9

CHATHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - The expansive Interstate 95 and Interstate 16 interchange project is well underway, and a new closure is set to begin on Monday, Nov. 9.
A portion of westbound I-16 will be closed nightly starting Nov. 9 in Chatham County as crews complete significant steps to the large project. Highway 80 and Ogeechee/Highway 17 are good alternates.
The closure is set to take place after the evening commute ends and before the following morning commute begins. Eastbound traffic (into Savannah) should not be impacted by the roadwork.
