Rev. Raphael Warnock Speaks About Upcoming Runoff

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In Georgia, Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Raphael Warnock have advanced to a Jan. 5 runoff in the special election for Loeffler’s Senate seat.
No candidate was able to get the 50% threshold needed in order to win outright.
Loeffler, a wealthy businesswoman, was appointed last year to replace retiring Sen. Johnny Isakson. Warnock is pastor of the Atlanta church where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. preached. Warnock is trying to become Georgia’s first Black U.S. senator.
Our Cyreia Sandlin spoke live with Reverend Warnock the day after Election Day to hear how he felt about the results.
WTOC reached out to Sen. Loeffler’s office for an interview, but they have not responded to our request.
