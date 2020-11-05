Road work ahead; Effingham Co. residents approve TSPLOST

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - While many elections across the nation are still up in the air, in Effingham County we do know the results for one of the biggest items on their ballot.
Voters in the county making the decision to approve TSPLOST with nearly 60 percent voting in favor of it.
News many county officials were happy to hear.
From the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, “I just want to say thank you to the voters that voted for it,” said Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie.
To the Chamber of Commerce, “We’re very pleased to see TSPLOST passed,” says Chamber CEO Andrew Cripps.
County Officials reacting to the news that TSPLOST passed.
Including, of course, County Manager Tim Callanan, “we’re certainly thankful of the voters because, you know, this is a trust factor.”
Trusting that the penny tax will not only address the obvious issues.
“Anytime you’re out on some of these rough back roads you’re beating the car to death,” Sheriff McDuffie says.
But will improve the county as a whole.
From businesses, “to be able to insure we have a transportation funds that come from a sales tax, based on people’s purchases, rather than on property taxes. That’s a great help for businesses as well as residents,” Cripps says.
To traffic in a growing county, “in the mornings and afternoons leaving Effingham County our roads are inundated with traffic,” said Sheriff McDuffie.
The $45 million raised from the penny tax over the next 5 years will surely address a number of issues and Callanan says they may even be able to stretch it a bit further.
“Having these funds available allows us to apply for grants that require a match.”
In other words, doubling what they have to use on some projects.
Even though they won’t start collecting the money until April of 2021 they won’t have to wait for it to add up because they can borrow against TSPLOST freeing them up to begin work even sooner.
So, yes, you won’t physically see any changes until further down the road, but work has already begun just under the surface.
“Rest assured that you may not be seeing the work done until starting in April but we’re starting to do the work behind the scenes,” Callanan says.
Meaning you can except road work ahead.
As for what projects they will tackle first Callanan says it will likely be the projects they can do quickly and easily.
