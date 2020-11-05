Screven Co. elections superintendent speaks about provisional ballots

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The massive turnout for this election season left some voters with questions and concerns if they had to cast a provisional ballot.
A Screven County voter said she had to cast a provisional ballot Tuesday and she left the polls wondering if that vote would even count. Natalie Starling went to the Hunters Community House precinct Tuesday. In line, she heard workers tell a voter the records showed he’d already voted.
“Then I noticed the couple to my right were being told the same thing. I thought maybe it was a coincidence. Then they told me that I had already voted,” Starling said.
In fact, the records said she’d voted last week in Macon. The Screven County voter registrar’s office processed her provisional and others Thursday - a day before the Friday deadline.
Probate judge and elections superintendent, Debbie Brown, says she heard about this and a few others and new voters had the chance to vote a provisional ballot.
“Always, if you’re in any doubt, you’re supposed to let that individual voter vote a provisional ballot. You can’t ever deny a voter,” Brown said.
She says Starling’s ballot and the others were validated and now officially count.
