Thursday: Warmer, cloudier weather pattern is developing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s a milder, cloudier start with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s inland, around 60 in Savannah and warmer at the beaches.
Under a mix of clouds and sun, the temperature warms to near 70° by noon and peaks in the mid and upper 70s this afternoon. A spotty shower, or two, is possible through the afternoon and into the evening. But, rain won’t amount to all that much and only a few neighborhoods will see rain at all.
A stronger onshore flow with breezy, muggy winds and more clouds persists into the weekend. We will have more clouds around Friday with scattered rain around as early as Friday morning. A spotty chance of rain, warmer temperatures and clouds linger in the forecast through the weekend.
The chance of rain increases more significantly as we head into next work-week and whatever “Eta” becomes sits and spins in the Gulf of Mexico or extreme southwestern Atlantic. We’ll keep you updated.
TROPICS -
Good morning! Eta made landfall as a Category 4 Hurricane in Nicaragua Tuesday morning. The remnants are moving through the high terrain of Central America; producing heavy rain, flooding and landslides. The remnant low is forecast to emerge back in the western Caribbean this weekend; possibly re-strengthening into a Tropical Storm or Hurricane. From there, there is uncertainty. The system may move into the Gulf or southwest Atlantic early this following week. Regardless, moisture will spread northward and well away from the core of the system.
Happy Thursday,
Cutter
